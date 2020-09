Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur scored four goals and his first hat-trick in the league in a match against Southampton.In the second Premier League match of the season with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Sunday, Son led the Spur's rally for a 5-2 victory.With the Spurs trailing 1-0 near the break, Son scored the equalizer during injury time. It was Son's first goal of the season after scoring no goals in his first two matches earlier this month.In the second half, Son exploded for three more goals, recording his first hat trick in the Premier League as well as a career-high four goals in a single match in the league.