Russia Lifts Entry Ban on S. Koreans

Photo : KBS News

Russia has lifted its entry ban on foreign nationals including South Koreans about six months after it placed the ban to control the spread of COVID-19.The Russian government posted a decree on its website on Sunday, announcing the removal of the entrance ban on people from South Korea, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.Moscow said citizens from these countries can enter Russia through airport checkpoints and Russians can also freely visit those nations.The announcement came two days after Moscow said it will allow the resumption of flights to and from South Korea starting next Sunday. It said air traffic with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will resume from Monday.Russia banned the entry of foreign nationals and international flights in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has been easing the ban gradually since August.