S. Korea to Revise 3-tier Social Distancing System

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to revise the country's current three-tier social distancing system to reflect key data other than the daily number of new COVID-19 infections.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo unveiled the plan on Sunday during a press briefing after a coronavirus meeting.The minister said the government has mainly focused on daily new infections in relation to social distancing, but will revise the three-tier scheme to reflect other data as well, including the number of critical patients, hospital bed availability and the fatality rate.Park said that the nation introduced the three-tier social distancing guideline for COVID-19 in late June and has since accumulated extensive experience and data while enforcing regulations and actions plans for each level.He said based on that experience, the government is preparing to revise and improve the system, possibly increasing the three tiers to five, instead of using Level Two-point-Five or One-point-Five.