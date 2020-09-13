S. Korea's Exports Up 3.6% in First 20 Days of September

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's exports rose three-point-six percent on-year in the first 20 days of September amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the nation's outbound shipments stood at 25-point-one billion U.S. dollars in the cited period.Compared to the same period last year, working days were up by two this year. Given the increase, the daily average exports during the 20-day period dropped nine-point-eight percent.Shipments of semiconductors jumped over 25 percent, while petroleum products and ships fell 45-point-six percent and 26-point-five percent, each.Exports to the United States and China rose 16-point-one percent and eight-point-seven percent, respectively, while shipments to Japan and the Middle East slipped 18-point-five percent and 12-point-two percent, respectively.