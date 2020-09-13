Int'l Tourism Suffers Loss of 440 Mln Arrivals in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN report says international tourist arrivals plunged by 65 percent on-year in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to latest data by the UN World Tourism Organization, the massive drop in global travel demand translates into a loss of 440 million international arrivals.It also represents about 460 billion U.S. dollars or 540 trillion won in export revenues from international tourism, which is around five times the loss recorded in 2009 amid the global financial crisis.Asia and the Pacific was the hardest hit of all global regions with a 72-percent fall in tourists for the six-month period, while Europe was the second-hardest hit region with a 66-percent fall.In particular, the Northeast Asia sub-region suffered the largest decline with an 83-percent drop in tourists. South Korea marked a loss of 75 percent.