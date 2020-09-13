Presbyterian Orders to Hold General Assemblies, Vote on Jun Kwang-hoon Heresy

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s two main Presbyterian orders will hold their general assemblies online on Monday, where they are expected to make a decision on naming controversial pastor Jun Kwang-hoon a heretic.It marks the first time for the Presbyterian Church in Korea and the Presbyterian Church of Korea to hold their general gatherings virtually in their history of more than 100 years. The move is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The Presbyterian Church in Korea will hold its 105th general meeting via Zoom. A total of 35 churches are set to take part. The Presbyterian Church of Korea will also use Zoom to connect 37 churches to address key issues.Among the issues set to be discussed, one that has drawn the most attention is whether the orders will choose to regard Sarang Jeil Church’s pastor Jun as a heretic.The controversial pastor, whose church is at the center of the recent rebound in COVID-19 infections, returned to jail after a court revoked his bail earlier this month.