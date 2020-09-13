US COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 200,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has seen the number of COVID-19 deaths top 200-thousand as the global death toll is nearing one million.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, the global death toll surpassed 965-thousand, as of Monday morning.The U.S. had the highest number of deaths in the world, reporting some 204-thousand cases, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy, Peru, France and Spain.The U.S.’ COVID-19 death toll first topped 100-thousand at the end of May and since then has doubled in less than four months.The New York Times said the coronavirus death toll in the United States is now nearly two and a half times the number of U.S. service members who died in battle in the Vietnam and Korean Wars combined, and about 800 people are still dying daily.The U.S.' COVID-19 deaths are estimated to account for roughly 21 percent of the world's total reported deaths.