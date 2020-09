Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Ground Operations Command, General Nam Young-shin, has been nominated for Army Chief of Staff.The Defense Ministry announced on Monday that President Moon Jae-in is set to appoint Nam in the position on Tuesday after his nomination is approved at a Cabinet meeting.Nam is the first graduate of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps to be tapped as Army Chief of Staff in the 72-year history of the Army.He’s also the first officer who’s not a graduate from the Korea Military Academy to be named for the top Army post in 51 years.The ministry said that in selecting Nam, it had focused solely on his capacity and character.