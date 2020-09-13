PPP Lawmaker Accused of Conflict of Interest Regarding Family Company

Photo : KBS News

A main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker, who sits on the parliamentary land committee, has been accused of winning contracts for his family's company from agencies subject to audit by the committee.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jin Sung-joon said the company, majority owned by PPP Rep. Park Duk-hyum and his family, won construction and other orders totaling some 100 billion won over the past five years from a number of public agencies.Most of the agencies were affiliated with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.A civic group has filed a complaint with the prosecution against Park.While the ruling party is ramping up pressure against the main opposition to expel Park, the latter has decided to form an emergency fact-finding committee to investigate the allegations.The three-term lawmaker, for his part, has denied the suspicions, saying there was no conflict of interest since all of the orders were won through competitive open bids.A separate complaint has been filed against Park on charges of dereliction of duty while he headed the Korea Specialty Contractors Association(KOSCA).Park, who has resigned from the land committee, is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Monday.