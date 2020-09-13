Free Flu Shots for Children, Seniors, Expecting Mothers Starting Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

As the National Assembly reviews free influenza vaccinations for everyone to prevent a "twindemic" of both the influenza virus and COVID-19, annual free vaccinations will be offered to children, the elderly and pregnant women.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), vaccines will be provided to children aged between six months and 18 years old, seniors aged 62 or older, and expecting mothers, starting Tuesday.Some 19 million people, or around 37 percent of the population, are eligible for the free vaccinations, after eligibility was expanded this year in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.Babies and children aged six months to nine years, who have never been vaccinated for influenza and need to get two shots with a month in between to build immunity, began vaccinations on September 8.Children and pregnant women will be able to get vaccinated starting on Tuesday, seniors aged 75 or older from October 13, seniors aged between 70 and 74 from October 20, and those aged 62 to 69 from October 27.All the vaccinations will be completed by December 31.