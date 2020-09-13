Study Finds More People Experiencing 'Coronavirus Depression'

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent study has found that the number of people in South Korea experiencing depression due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic is expanding.In surveys of five-thousand-256 adults nationwide by job portal Incruit in April, June and September, 54-point-seven percent, 69-point-two percent and 71-point-six percent of respondents, respectively, said they experienced "coronavirus depression."On a scale from one to 100 in terms of the level of depression, the average was 49-point-one in April, 53-point-three in June and 67-point-two in September.In the April survey, the biggest complaint was frustration and boredom from outdoor restrictions with 22-point-nine percent of respondents citing this symptom. In June, 16-point-five percent cited anxiety from reduced employment opportunities.In the September survey, 16-point-two percent complained of lethargy, compared to 14-point-five percent, who mentioned feeling blue from the lack of social interactions.