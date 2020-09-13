Budget Committee Begins Detailed Review of Gov't's 4th Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's special budget and accounts committee on Monday began a detailed review of the government's fourth extra budget totaling seven-point-eight trillion won aimed at financing COVID-19 relief.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to offer a one-time 20-thousand-won deduction in monthly mobile service fees for everyone aged 13 or older.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) opposes this, saying free influenza vaccinations should be provided to everyone to prevent a "twindemic" of the influenza virus and COVID-19.The PPP is also demanding that the government's special child rearing support of 200-thousand won per child be expanded to include middle and high school students. Additionally, the party wants company taxi drivers to be included in a payout of one million won per person currently recommended for self-employed drivers.The ruling and opposition parties had agreed to put the budget bill to a vote at a plenary session on Tuesday.