Photo : KBS News

Police have apologized to applicants for its nationwide open recruit written exam after the test paper was leaked in advance.The National Police Agency on Sunday confirmed that some exam venues were notified of a corrigendum for one of the questions earlier the previous day.The police have decided to grant points for the question at hand. Applicants who now make a passing grade with the additional points will be allowed to advance to the next round.The additional candidates will proceed in a separate group and should anyone from the group pass the final round, they will be hired on top of the planned two-thousand-735 new hires.The police have vowed to improve management of their recruitment process by enhancing inspection and training of proctors.