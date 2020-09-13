Unification Minister Stresses Trilateral Cooperation in Talks with Russian Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday met with Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey Kulik and stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation between the two Koreas and Russia.During the talks, Lee said three-way cooperation can contribute to peace and joint prosperity in the northeast Siberia region and the Eurasian continent.He said South Korea aims to further solidify Eurasian cooperation through its New Northern Policy initiative and noted that projects involving rail, gas and tourist zones also directly relate to inter-Korean cooperation.The minister said he believes consistent, small efforts will lead to trust-building over time and emphasized that cooperating with the international community, especially Russia, in this process is essential.Lee expressed hope that one day a train departing from South Korea's southern port city of Busan can pass through the Maritime Province of Siberia and Moscow and eventually reach Europe.The Russian ambassador said his country's consistent stance is that sanctions on North Korea must be eased to realize inter-Korean dialogue, and conveyed support for the parliamentary speakers of the two Koreas to meet during a meeting of speakers of Eurasian countries' parliaments scheduled this year.