PPP Lawmaker Denies Conflict of Interest Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

A main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker has flatly denied allegations that he illegally clinched construction orders from government agencies for his family's company.Rep. Park Duk-hyum on Monday said the accusations against him were part of a political offensive, but added that he will faithfully take part in the investigation by a fact-finding committee launched by his party so he can clarify his position.In a press conference at the National Assembly, the three-term lawmaker called it pure conjecture when the ruling Democratic Party pointed out that construction orders obtained by his family's company increased after he became a member of the parliamentary committee on land, infrastructure and transportation, which conducts regular audits on state agencies.Park said if the accusation is true, the ruling party is admitting to the collapse in the country's open bidding system for builders. He insists there was no conflict of interest since all the orders were won through competitive open bids.A civic group has filed a complaint against Park, arguing that his family's company won construction orders worth over 40 billion won from the Seoul Metropolitan Government in 2015 by abusing his authority.Park said then Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, affiliated with the Democratic Party, would not have condoned such unlawful acts by the company of an opposing lawmaker at the time.