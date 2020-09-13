Moon Urges Completion of Reforms of State Institutions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday chaired a meeting on the reforms of state institutions such as the prosecution, police and the intelligence agency.Noting that irrevocable progress is being made in the push for reforms, Moon called for more strenuous efforts to complete the task.The second strategy meeting on reforms of state institutions was held at the presidential office on Monday attended by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young and director of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) Park Jie-won.In opening remarks, President Moon said that two legislative tasks remain referring to the Police Act and the NIS Act, and called for close cooperation with the National Assembly as well as the swift implementation of laws that have been enacted.He said reforms in the structure of investigations and the introduction of an autonomous police system are challenging tasks as they involve shaking up long-standing institutions that have been around for over 70 years.As for plans to install an independent body to exclusively investigate corruption among senior public officials, Moon urged the ruling party, government and the top office to join hands to swiftly launch the agency.Regarding the intelligence service which has been criticized for meddling in domestic politics, Moon said the NIS must be revamped to focus solely on the security of the country and the people.