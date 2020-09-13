Justice Minister Choo Stresses Full-Fledged Prosecution Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has vowed to complete a reform drive at the prosecution so the powers given to the agency will serve the public.She made the pledge on Monday during a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the representatives of the prosecution, police and the spy agency aimed at discussing the reforms at those state organizations.Choo said the Justice Ministry has exerted its efforts to decentralize the prosecution’s power, enhance public convenience and protect human rights, adding that the moves are mandates by the public who aspire to live in a just and fair country.Pledging her will to finalize the reforms of investigative rights, including the legislation of a revised Criminal Procedure Act, the minister also vowed strengthened cooperation between the prosecution and police to smoothly implement what she called a criminal justice system that serves the public.Through significant restructuring, Choo said, the prosecution will be transformed from an agency directly involved in investigations into one that advocates human rights with a focus on overseeing the legitimacy of investigations and handling indictments.