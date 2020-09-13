S. Korea, New Zealand Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior foreign affairs officials of South Korea and New Zealand have discussed bilateral cooperation as the two countries clashed recently over allegations that a senior South Korean diplomat sexually abused a local embassy employee while he was serving in New Zealand.According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn and New Zealand Ambassador to Korea Philip Turner met in Seoul on Monday and discussed cooperation to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and deal with its economic impact.However, the issue of the alleged sexual assault by the South Korean diplomat, who has been accused by the former embassy employee in Wellington of groping him on three occasions in 2017, was apparently not discussed during the meeting.Turner said New Zealand cherishes its relationship with South Korea, calling the two countries long-standing allies, and hopes to further strengthen bilateral ties.He also expressed expectations that the two countries will swiftly hold a policy coordination meeting for close cooperation and communication.Noting New Zealand’s cooperation on smooth returns of South Koreans from New Zealand and Papua New Guinea amid the pandemic, Kim positively noted on the need of holding such a meeting.