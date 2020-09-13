NIS Chief Vows to Pursue Reforms at Spy Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won has vowed efforts to pursue legislation that will prevent the spy agency from intervening in domestic political affairs.Park presented his agency’s reform plans during a strategic meeting of reforms on the NIS, the prosecution and the police presided over by President Moon Jae-in on Monday.The NIS chief vowed full-fledged efforts for swift parliamentary passage of the revised NIS law focusing on banning the spy agency from meddling in domestic political affairs and transferring its anti-communist investigative powers to the police. To prevent a possible vacuum in national security as a result of the legislation, the NIS’s operations involving national security issues will be restructured, he said.Park said the spy agency also plans to significantly enhance the utilization of satellites and other technology to gather intelligence. As part of such efforts, the NIS chief promoted the head of the science intelligence bureau to a deputy director.He also promised to boost cooperation with prosecutors and the police.