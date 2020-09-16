Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon Stresses Global Cooperation in Fight against COVID-19

Write: 2020-09-22 08:37:58Update: 2020-09-22 09:18:53

Moon Stresses Global Cooperation in Fight against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday emphasized the importance of global solidarity and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

In a video speech during a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, President Moon stressed that "unity, solidarity and cooperation" are the key to responding to the pandemic.

Moon was speaking in his capacity as the leader of the country chairing a group of five middle-power countries dubbed MIKTA, which includes South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia.

In order to defeat the virus, the president called for guaranteeing equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics, restoring multilateralism and promoting "Green Recovery."

Moon also said the MIKTA members agreed to play a role bridging developed and developing nations, as well as regions, and also to promote multilateral cooperation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >