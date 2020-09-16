Official: US Concerned about Iran-N. Korea Cooperation, Seeks to Prevent it

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official reportedly said on Monday that the United States is concerned about Iran's cooperation with North Korea and will do whatever it can to prevent it.According to Reuters, Elliott Abrams, Washington's envoy on Iran and Venezuela, made the remarks when asked whether Washington had seen evidence that Tehran and Pyongyang had resumed cooperation on long-range missile development.The report said Abrams's remarks came shortly after the Trump administration slapped new sanctions on Iran over its nuclear and weapons programs. The new sanctions were enforced earlier on Monday, targeting officials involved in Iran's nuclear and ballistic programs.Reuters reported the previous day that Iran and North Korea have resumed cooperation on a long-range missile project, quoting a senior U.S official. But the official reportedly declined to say when such work first began, stopped and then started again.