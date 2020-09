Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Tuesday that nine companies will voluntarily recall more than 27-thousand vehicles to fix faulty components.The Transport Ministry said on Tuesday that Hyundai Motor and eight other companies will recall more than 27-thousand-400 units of 23 models due to problems with vehicle components.The eight other companies include Kia Motors, Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Volvo and GM Korea.Hyundai Motor is recalling about 88-hundred units of its luxury brand Genesis SUV GV80 model over a faulty high pressure fuel pump. Other problems include a possible power outage in Kia Motors' Stinger sports sedan and faulty windshield wipers for Volvo's XC60 SUV.Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge.