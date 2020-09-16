US Targets Iran-N. Korea Missile Connection

Photo : KBS

Anchor: The Trump administration has reimposed sanctions on Iran for its nuclear and missile programs. Two of the sanctioned individuals are officials from an Iranian research institute that took the lead in missile cooperation with North Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Washington has imposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran's nuclear, missile and conventional weapons.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move on Monday in a joint press conference with the secretaries of defense, treasury and commerce, as well as National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"The President’s executive order announced today gives us a new and powerful tool to enforce the U.N. arms embargo and hold those who seek to evade U.N. sanctions accountable. Today, I will take the first action under this new executive order by sanctioning the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and Iran’s Defense Industries Organization and its director."O'Brien said the new sanctions and export control restrictions target 27 individuals and entities connected to Iran's proliferation networks.[Sound bite: White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien]"President Trump’s order will prevent the export of conventional arms to rogue regimes by Iran. The order will also ban the export of weapons by arms-producing nations to Iran where Iran would in turn provide them to terrorists and to rogue regimes."Two of the individuals are from an Iranian research institute that has played a key role in the country's missile cooperation with North Korea.Elliott Abrams, Washington's envoy on Iran and Venezuela, told reporters Monday that his government is concerned about Iran's cooperation with North Korea and will do whatever it can to prevent it.Reuters reported the previous day that Iran and North Korea have resumed cooperation on a long-range missile project, quoting a senior U.S official. But the official reportedly declined to confirm when such collaboration first began, stopped and then started again.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.