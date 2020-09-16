Prime Minister Tested for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun was tested for COVID-19 after an employee at his office was found to have been infected.Shortly after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chung was informed about the employee and immediately headed to a clinic in Seoul’s Jongno District to undergo a test.Chung’s office said though the prime minister has not come in contact with the employee since September 16, he was tested preemptively and is currently on standby at his residence.Chung canceled a planned visit to a major mart in Seoul to review quarantine efforts ahead of the Chuseok holiday. A dinner with the floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party may also be postponed as his test results are due to come out around 6 p.m.Depending on the results, President Moon Jae-in may have to get tested as Chung met with the president earlier on Monday.The employee who tested positive for the virus is a director-level official at the civil administration bureau of the prime minister’s office. The official is said to be a close aide of the prime minister and was confirmed to be infected earlier in the day.