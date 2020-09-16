Menu Content

S. Korea-India Expert Panel to Discuss COVID-19-era Collaboration

Write: 2020-09-22 15:38:40Update: 2020-09-22 16:47:59

An expert panel of high-profile figures from South Korea and India will hold an online video conference on Wednesday to discuss a broad range of collaborative projects between the two countries.

The Korea Foundation announced Tuesday that the 19th South Korea-India Dialogue will be jointly hosted by the Seoul Forum for International Affairs and India's Ananta Aspen Center.

Taking part in the forum under the theme of building a strategic partnership in the pandemic era are former Prime Minister Lee Hong-koo and Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil, as well as Indian Ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan.

Organizers say the event will seek to solidify the partnership between the two countries and discuss cooperation measures for effective COVID-19 responses.
