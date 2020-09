Photo : KBS News

The National Tax Service said Tuesday it is investigating 98 people on suspicions of tax evasion and other irregularities committed through real estate transactions.Among those being investigated are ten people who evaded corporate and gift taxes in the process of acquiring and managing real estate through investments in private equity funds.Seventy-six South Koreans and foreigners aged under 30 who are suspected of acquiring high-priced apartments through the expedient transfer of wealth are also being investigated.Most of the foreigners who allegedly acquired costly apartments through expedient transfers of wealth were found to be so-called “black-haired foreigners,” or ethnic Koreans with foreign nationalities but whose lives are based in South Korea.