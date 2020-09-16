New Imagery Suggests Beefed-up Preparations for N. Korean Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

A new satellite image indicates North Korea is preparing for a large-scale military parade for the 75th ruling Workers' Party founding anniversary next month despite the COVID-19 outbreak.Releasing imagery of Pyongyang from Sunday afternoon, the U.S.-based website 38 North said on Monday that more than 40 vehicles were observed on the roads leading to a replica of Kim Il-sung Square at Mirim Parade Training Ground.Speculating that some of the vehicles could be multiple-rocket launcher vehicles, the agency said the imagery "strongly" suggests a “large military parade” is in the making.Citing the size of and scope of past parades, 38 North also presumed they likely represent “only a fraction of what will be on display during the celebration.”In July, the South Korean Defense Ministry reported to parliament that the North is making preparations to hold a large-scale military parade for the October 10 anniversary while continuing efforts to contain inflows of COVID-19 into the reclusive country.