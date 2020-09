Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19, hours after he suspended his official duties following a case involving an employee at his office.An official of the Prime Minister's office added that Chung will resume his work soon.Earlier in the day, Chung’s office said the prime minister underwent a test although he had not come in contact with the employee in question since September 16, calling it a “preemptive” move.Self-isolating at his residence while awaiting the result, the prime minister, who is also leading the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, had cancelled his official schedule for the day, including dinner with members of the main opposition People Power Party.After testing negative, Chung may attend the funeral of his younger brother, who died of cancer on Tuesday.