National Assembly Passes Fourth Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the fourth supplementary budget bill aimed to support businesses and people hit hard by the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.The seven-point-eight trillion won supplementary budget bill passed parliament eleven days after it was put to the assembly. It is the first time in 59 years that the country has produced four extra budgets in a year.Some three-point-eight trillion won, about half of the budget, will be used to support three-point-77 million people, mostly the self-employed and small businesses that had to suspend operations during the period of enhanced social distancing.The funds allocated for telecom subsidies were reduced from 930 billion won to 400 billion won as agreed upon by the rival parties earlier on Tuesday.Using the money saved from the telecom subsidies, the government will expand the special child care subsidy program to include middle school students.Part of the budget will also be spent on free flu shots for the disabled, low-income people and North Korean defectors.