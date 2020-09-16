Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Hit over 100 Again

Write: 2020-09-23 09:43:09Update: 2020-09-23 10:14:44

S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Hit over 100 Again

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea hit more than 100 after three days in double digits. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 110 new cases were reported throughout the previous day, raising the total to 23-thousand-216. 

Of the latest new cases, 99 were local infections while eleven were imported.

The daily figure topped 100 for the first time since Saturday when it marked 110.

The rise in the daily number, coupled with sporadic clusters in Seoul, sparks concerns about a possible spike ahead of the five-day Chuseok holiday which begins next Wednesday.

Out of the 99 local cases, 73 came from the capital region, including 40 in Seoul, 28 in Gyeonggi Province and five in Incheon. The cases in the metro area had remained below 50 for the past two days.

The number of virus-related deaths remained unchanged at 388.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >