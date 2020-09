Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he successfully took measures during his tenure that made it impossible for South Korea to slander Japan over issues related to its wartime sex slavery.Abe gave the positive self-assessment in an interview with Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun on Wednesday regarding the 2015 agreement that Seoul and Tokyo reached on the contentious issue.The former prime minister said though the two nations continue to engage in verbal battles over historical topics, he believes it is impossible for South Korea to disparage Japan.Abe argued that the two nations reached a final and irreversible accord on the issue in 2015, and that the deal was highly assessed by the international community.