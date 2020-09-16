Gov't Approves Budget Allocation Plan for 4th Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government approved a budget allocation plan and public announcement plan for the fourth extra budget during a Cabinet meeting.The government took such follow-up measures on Wednesday, a day after the National Assembly passed the seven-point-eight trillion won supplementary budget.The government plans to promptly execute the budget in a bid to provide COVID-19 relief before the Chuseok holiday. The fourth extra budget aims to support businesses and people hit hard by the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who chaired Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, said the latest budget must serve as CPR for those who are facing urgent situations, stressing promptness in executing it.He ordered government agencies to focus all-out efforts on swiftly providing COVID-19 relief support and to clearly inform the public about when and how much support they can receive.