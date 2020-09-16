[Full text] President Moon Jae-in's Speech for 75th UN General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

[Full text] President Moon Jae-in's video speech for the 75th Session of United Nations General Assembly (Sept 23, 2020)의장님, 사무총장님과 각국 대표 여러분,Mr. President, Mr. Secretary-General and Distinguished Delegates,인류는 지금까지 수많은 위기를 극복하며 오늘의 문명을 이뤘습니다. 지금 코로나 위기 속에 있지만, 인류는 오늘과 다른 내일로, 다시 놀라운 발전을 이룰 것입니다.Humanity has overcome a myriad of crises to date to build a civilization we live in today. Although we are now in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, humanity will surely once again make astonishing strides toward a tomorrow that is different from today.‘코로나19’로 희생되신 분과 유가족, 병마와 싸우고 계신 전세계 모든 분께 진심으로 위로의 마음을 전합니다. 인류의 건강을 지키기 위해 헌신하고 있는 각국의 의료진과 방역 요원, 국제기구 관계자들께도 감사의 말씀을 드립니다.I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to the victims of COVID-19 and their bereaved families, and all of those around the world who are fighting the disease. My gratitude also goes out to the medical staff, frontline workers, and staff members of international organizations who are putting themselves at risk to protect the health of humanity.이번 75차 유엔 총회는 전대미문의 위기를 극복하는 총회가 될 것입니다. 볼칸 보즈크르 의장님의 취임을 축하하며, 의장님의 탁월한 지도력을 크게 기대합니다.The 75th Session of the UN General Assembly will go a long way toward triumphing over an unprecedented crisis. Let me extend my congratulations to you, Mr. Volkan Bozkır on your assumption of the Presidency. I have high hopes for your able leadership.감염병뿐 아니라 평화, 경제, 환경, 인권 등 수많은 지구촌 현안을 해결하기 위해 헌신하고 계신 안토니우 구테레쉬 사무총장께도 경의를 표합니다.I would also like to express my respect to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his tireless efforts to resolve numerous global challenges from infectious diseases to peace, the economy, the environment and human rights.의장님, 우리가 직면한 ‘코로나19’ 위기는 인류의 일상을 송두리째 바꾸고 세계 경제와 국제질서마저 변화시키고 있습니다. 75년 전 유엔을 창설한 선각자들처럼 대변혁의 시대에 우리가 가야 할 길이 어디인지, 다시 지혜를 모아야 할 때입니다.Mr. President, the COVID-19 crisis we face is upending daily lives of humanity and agitating even the world economy and international order. Just as the far-sighted leaders created the United Nations 75 years ago, it is high time that we pool our wisdom again to find our guiding star in this time of great transformation.한국은 ‘개방성’, ‘투명성’, ‘민주성’이라는 민주주의의 핵심 가치를 방역의 3대 원칙으로 삼았고, 국민 모두가 방역의 주체가 되었습니다. ‘다자주의’ 또한 한국의 공동체 정신과 결합해 ‘모두를 위한 자유’라는 새로운 실천을 가능하게 했습니다. 한국 국민들은 ‘나’의 안전을 위해 ‘이웃’의 안전을 지켰습니다. 한국 정부는 국경을 봉쇄하지 않고 방역물품을 나누며, ‘이웃’의 범위를 ‘국경’ 너머로 넓힘으로써 방역과 경제를 함께 지켜가고 있습니다.The Republic of Korea took key values of democracy and turned them into three main principles of infectious disease prevention – openness, transparency, and democracy, and the entire Korean people turned themselves into the main actors in infectious disease prevention efforts. Korea also combined multilateralism with its community spirit, enabling people to practice the spirit of "freedom for all". The Korean people protected their own safety by protecting that of neighbors. The Korean government extended the scope of neighbors beyond its borders. By sharing infectious disease prevention equipment with other countries without closing borders, Korea is keeping our country and economy intact.결국 한국이 오늘, 코로나를 극복하고 있는 힘은 인류가 만들어온 가치, 유엔이 지켜온 가치들이었습니다. 코로나를 이겨낼 답은 멀리 있지 않습니다. ‘인류 보편 가치’에 대한 믿음이라는, 유엔헌장의 기본정신으로 돌아가는 것입니다. ‘다자주의’를 통해 더욱 포용적인 협력을 시작하는 것입니다.We learned that, in the end, what empowers Korea to weather the novel coronavirus was the very values cultivated by humanity and championed by the UN. The answer to overcoming COVID-19 is not far from us. It lies in returning to the spirit of the UN Charter, that is believing in universal values of humankind, and it lies in marching toward a more inclusive world through multilateral action.선각자들은 ‘보다 나은 세계’를 꿈꾸며 유엔을 창설했고, 인류 보편 가치를 증진시키는 빛나는 업적을 남겼습니다. 이제 코로나 이후의 유엔은 보건 협력, 지속가능한 발전을 위한 경제협력, 기후변화 대응과 같은 전 지구적 난제 해결을 위해 ‘인류 보편의 가치’를 더 넓게 확산시켜야 합니다. 올 한해 각국이 벌여온 코로나와의 전쟁은 어떤 국가도 혼자만의 힘으로, 또 ‘이웃’에 대한 배려 없이 위기를 이겨낼 수 없음을 여실히 보여주었습니다.The far-sighted leaders in the past created the UN, dreaming of a better world, and achieved a brilliant feat of promoting universal values of humankind. In the post-COVID-19 era, the UN should be tasked with spreading these universal values even further to resolve complex global challenges such as cooperation in healthcare, economic cooperation for sustainable development and climate action. The battles each and every country has been fighting this year have clearly demonstrated that the crisis cannot be overcome by a single country alone, or without consideration of neighbors.나는 오늘 포스트 코로나 시대, 유엔의 새로운 역할로서, 함께 잘 살기 위한 다자주의, ‘포용성이 강화된 국제협력’을 강조해서 말씀드리고자 합니다.Today, with the UN assuming a new job in the post-COVID-19 era, I would like to address the importance of strengthening inclusiveness in international cooperation – a way to shape multilateralism in a way that makes everyone prosperous.의장님, ‘포용성이 강화된 국제협력’은 ‘누구도 소외시키지 않고’ 함께 자유를 누리며 번영하는 것입니다. 자국 내에서는 불평등을 해소해 이웃과 함께 나의 안전과 지속가능한 발전을 보장하는 것이며, 국제적으로는 공동번영을 위해 이웃 국가의 처지와 형편을 고려하여 협력하는 것입니다.Mr. President, strengthening inclusiveness in international cooperation means leaving no one behind and achieving shared prosperity where everyone enjoys freedom. Domestically, it is reducing inequalities to ensure safety of one's own and sustainable development together with neighbors. Internationally, it is taking into account the conditions and circumstances neighboring countries are put in while working with them to attain co-prosperity.무엇보다 중요한 것은 ‘인류의 생명과 안전’입니다. 유엔의 ‘포용적 다자주의’는 모든 나라에 코로나 백신을 보급할 수 있을지 여부로 첫 시험대에 오르게 될 것이 분명합니다.Nothing is more important than life and safety of humanity. It is evident that the UN's idea of inclusive multilateralism will first be tested by whether it can distribute COVID-19 vaccines to all nations or not.백신과 치료제의 개발을 위한 국제협력뿐 아니라, 개발 후 각국의 ‘공평한 접근권’이 보장되어야 할 것입니다. 국제모금 등을 통해 국제기구가 충분한 양의 백신을 선구매하여,빈곤국과 개도국도 그 혜택을 받을 수 있게 해야 합니다.We must not only enhance international cooperation for developing vaccines and treatments but also guarantee their equitable access for all countries, once they are developed. Through global funding, we should facilitate advance purchase of sufficient doses of vaccines for international organizations to ensure that impoverished and developing countries can also share in the benefits.한국은 세계보건기구와 세계백신면역연합의 ‘세계 백신공급 메커니즘’에 적극 참여하고 있습니다. 한국은 ‘국제백신연구소’의 본부가 있는 나라로서, 개도국을 위한 저렴한 백신 개발·보급 활동에 적극적으로 협력할 것입니다.Korea is actively participating in the COVAX Facility led by the World Health Organization and Gavi. Home to the headquarters of the International Vaccine Institute, Korea will provide active support to various activities geared towards developing and distributing affordable vaccines for developing countries.코로나 2차, 3차 대유행의 우려가 여전한 만큼, 한국은 K-방역의 경험을 국제사회와 적극적으로 공유하고 지속적으로 함께하겠습니다.As concerns remain over the possibility of the second and third wave of COVID-19, Korea will actively share its experiences accumulated from responding to COVID-19 and continue to work with the international community.지진 후의 쓰나미처럼 ‘경제충격’이 우리를 덮치고 있습니다. 방역을 위한 국경 봉쇄와 인적·물적 교류의 위축으로 세계 경제의 회복이 더욱 어려운 상황입니다.Like a tsunami that follows an earthquake, economic aftershocks are sweeping us. Border shutdowns and atrophied exchanges of people and goods make the global economic recovery harder.실로 대단히 어려운 과제이지만, 우리는 ‘방역’과 ‘경제’ 두 마리 토끼를 함께 잡아야 합니다. 코로나 위기 속에서도 연대와 협력의 다자주의와 규범에 입각한 자유무역질서를 강화해나가야 합니다.Although it is indeed an extraordinarily difficult task, we must make the best of both worlds - preventing infectious disease and reviving the economy. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, we should strengthen multilateralism characterized by solidarity and cooperation, and bolster free trade system built upon international norms.한국은 글로벌 공급망 유지와 기업인 등 필수인력 이동을 촉진하고자 노력해왔습니다. 한국은 발전 경험을 개도국과 공유하고, 유엔이 추구하는 ‘지속가능한 발전목표’를 이루기 위한 국제사회의 노력에도 적극 동참할 것입니다. 지속가능한 경제 구조를 이끄는 포용성을 강화하기 위해 ‘위기는 곧 불평등 심화’라는 공식을 깨고 ‘누구도 소외되지 않는 경제회복’을 이뤄내야 합니다.Korea has strived to safeguard global supply chain against disruptions and facilitate essential cross-border movement of people including business people. Korea will share its development experience with developing countries and join the concerted global efforts to achieve UN sustainable development goals. In order to enhance inclusiveness that drives sustainable economy, we should break the matter of course that crisis begets widening inequalities and revive our economy in a way that leaves no one behind.한국은 ‘한국판 뉴딜’이라는 도전에 나섰습니다. 디지털 뉴딜과 그린 뉴딜을 함께하는 한국 경제의 전면적인 대전환이며, 불평등 사회에서 포용 사회로 가기 위한 약속입니다.Korea has taken on a challenge of the Korean New Deal. Standing on the two pillars of Digital New Deal and Green New Deal, it marks a complete transformation of Korean economy and promises to render our society less unequal and more inclusive.한국은 코로나로 인한 영향을 최소화하고 경제회복을 앞당기기 위해 모든 나라와 협력할 것이며, 유엔이 지향하는 ‘포용적 다자주의’를 위한 국제협력에도 적극 동참할 것입니다.Korea will work with all nations to minimize effects of COVID-19 and hasten economic recovery, and actively participate in international cooperation to promote inclusive multilateralism the UN is seeking to accomplish.지난 9월 7일은 한국 정부가 주도하여 유엔이 채택한 ‘푸른 하늘을 위한 국제 맑은 공기의 날’이었습니다. 인류의 일상이 멈추자 세계 곳곳에서 나타난 푸른 하늘, ‘코로나의 역설’은 각국의 노력과 국제협력에 따라 인류가 푸른 지구를 회복할 수 있다는 희망을 보여줍니다. 나는 유엔을 중심으로 ‘더 낫고 더 푸른 재건’을 위한 국제협력이 발전되어 나가길 기대합니다.September 7 was the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies, which was proposed by Korea and subsequently adopted at the United Nations. Once human activities came to a halt, blue skies re-emerged in parts of the world. The coronavirus has paradoxically given us hope that, with the efforts of countries and international society, humanity can restore a green Earth. With the UN playing a key role, I anticipate greater international cooperation take place in pursuit of building back better and greener.한국은 ‘파리협정’의 충실한 이행을 비롯한 신기후 체제 확립 노력에 적극 동참하고 있습니다. 올해 말까지 ‘2030년 국가 온실가스 감축 목표’인 ‘국가 결정기여’를 갱신해 유엔에 제출할 예정이며, ‘장기 저탄소 발전전략’도 마련하여 ‘2050년 저탄소사회 구현’에 국제사회와 함께하겠습니다.Korea is playing an active role in establishing a new climate regime, for instance, by faithfully implementing the Paris Agreement. By renewing nationally determined contributions, we will submit to the UN our fresh national greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030 by the end of this year. By devising a long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategy, we will work with the international community in realizing a low-carbon society by 2050.기후변화 대응에 성공하기 위해서는 ‘포용성이 강화된 국제협력’이 반드시 필요합니다. 선진국이 수백 년, 수십 년에 걸쳐 걸어온 길을 산업화가 진행 중인 개도국이 단기간에 따라잡을 수는 없습니다. 개도국과의 격차를 인정하고 선진국이 더 많은 노력을 기울이며 최선책을 찾아야 할 것입니다.In order to respond to climate change with success, promoting inclusiveness in international cooperation is indispensable. It is impossible for developing countries still in the process of industrialization to instantly catch up with advanced economies that took centuries and decades in the making. Starting with recognizing the glaring gaps, developed countries should make greater efforts to find the optimal solution.한국은 ‘선진국과 개도국을 잇는 가교 역할’로 기후 대응에 적극적으로 동참하면서 개도국에 한국의 경험을 충실히 전할 것입니다. 내년 서울에서 개최되는 ‘P4G 정상회의’는기후변화 대응을 위한 국제적 연대의 중요성을 확인하는 자리가 될 것입니다.As a bridging state connecting developed and developing countries, Korea will actively participate in climate action and faithfully share its unique development experience with developing countries. Next year, Korea will hold the 2nd P4G Summit in Seoul, which will serve as an occasion to affirm the importance of global solidarity in responding to climate change.의장님, 세계평화를 실현하고자 하는 유엔 정신이 가장 절박하게 요구되는 곳이 바로 한반도입니다. 한국은 변함없이 남북의 화해를 추구해왔고, 한반도의 비핵화와 항구적 평화를 위해 꾸준히 노력하고 있습니다.Mr. President, the region in most urgent need of the spirit of the UN to realize world peace is the Korean Peninsula. The Republic of Korea has been steadfast in seeking inter-Korean reconciliation and is making relentless efforts to achieve denuclearization and establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.한국은 국제사회의 지지와 성원에 힘입어 평창 동계올림픽을 북한과 함께 하는 평화올림픽으로 성공시킬 수 있었으며, 세 차례의 남북정상회담으로 이어졌습니다. 북미 두 지도자의 담대한 결정으로 이뤄진 북미정상회담은 대화를 통해 평화프로세스를 진전시킬 수 있다는 것을 확인하는 자리가 되었습니다.With the support and encouragement extended by the international community, Korea was able to successfully host PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games as Peace Olympics joined by North Korea, and it led to three inter-Korean summit meetings. The US-North Korea summit brought by bold decisions from the leaders of the two sides proved that the peace process can progress through dialogue.나는 지난해 유엔총회 연설을 통해 한반도 문제를 풀기 위한 ‘전쟁 불용’, ‘상호 안전보장’, ‘공동번영’의 세 가지 원칙을 제시했고, 비무장지대를 ‘국제평화지대’로 만들어가겠다는 구상도 여러분께 밝혔습니다. 하지만 지금도 한반도 평화는 아직 미완성 상태에 있고 희망 가득했던 변화도 중단되어 있습니다.At the UN General Assembly last year, I presented the three principles to resolve issues related to the Korean War – zero tolerance for war, a mutual security guarantee and co-prosperity, and set out my vision to transform the Demilitarized Zone into an international peace zone. However, peace on the Korean Peninsula is still in the making and changes that used to brim with hopes have stalled.그러나 한국은 대화를 이어나갈 것입니다. 우리 모두에게 필요한 것은 한걸음 더 나아가는 것입니다. 국제사회의 지지와 협력이 계속된다면 한반도 비핵화와 항구적 평화가 반드시 이뤄질 수 있다고 변함없이 믿고 있습니다.Yet, the Republic of Korea will continue the dialogue. What all of us need to do is to take one more step forward. My belief remains unchanged that we can achieve denuclearization and bring lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula with international community's continued support and cooperation.무엇보다 남과 북은 ‘생명공동체’입니다. 산과 강, 바다를 공유하며 밀접하게 연결되어 있습니다. 감염병과 자연재해에 함께 노출되어 있고, 이를 극복하기 위해서 함께 협력할 수밖에 없습니다. 방역과 보건 협력은 한반도 평화를 이루는 과정에서도 대화와 협력의 단초가 될 것입니다.At the end of the day, the South and the North are bound by a single community of life, intertwined by mountains, rivers and seas stretching across the two sides. When one is exposed to infectious diseases or natural disasters, so is the other, requiring the two to cooperate to overcome these challenges. Inter-Korean cooperation in disease prevention and control and public health will also trigger dialogue and cooperation in the process of building a peaceful Korean Peninsula.지금 세계는 자국의 국토를 지키는 전통적인 안보에서 포괄적 안보로 안보의 개념을 확장하고 있습니다. 우리는 지금 재해와 재난, 테러와 사이버범죄 등 비전통적 안보위협과국제적인 범죄에 공동 대응해오고 있지만, 전쟁 이상으로 인류를 위협하는 코로나의 위기 앞에서 이웃 나라의 안전이 자국의 안전과 직결되어 있다는 것을 더 깊이 인식하게 되었습니다.Today, the world is expanding the concept of security from traditional security of preserving territorial integrity to comprehensive security. The world has been joining forces to respond to non-traditional security threats from disasters and catastrophes to terrorism and cyber security, and to fight international crimes. However, in the face of the COVID-19 crisis that poses greater threat to humanity than a war, we came to be acutely reminded that the safety of neighboring countries is directly linked to that of our own.이제 한 국가의 능력만으로 포괄적 안보 전부를 책임지기 어렵습니다. 한 국가의 평화, 한 사람의 생명을 지키기 위해 국경을 넘는 협력이 필요하며, 다자적인 안전보장 체계를 갖춰야 할 것입니다.A single country can no longer manage the entirety of comprehensive security issues alone. As protecting peace of one country and saving life of one person now requires cooperation that transcends borders, we need to equip ourselves with a multilateral security architecture.그동안 나는 남북 모두에게 도움이 되고 함께 잘사는 ‘평화경제’를 말해왔습니다. 또한 재해재난, 보건의료 분야에서의 남북 간 협력을 강조해왔습니다. 나는 오늘 코로나 이후의 한반도 문제 역시 포용성을 강화한 국제협력의 관점에서 생각해주길 기대하며, 북한을 포함해 중국과 일본, 몽골, 한국이 함께 참여하는 ‘동북아시아 방역·보건 협력체’를 제안합니다. 여러 나라가 함께 생명을 지키고 안전을 보장하는 협력체는 북한이 국제사회와의 다자적 협력으로 안보를 보장받는 토대가 될 것입니다.So far, I have spoken about a peace economy that benefits both Koreas and makes everyone prosperous and stressed the need for inter-Korean cooperation in disaster response and healthcare. Hoping that the international community views the issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula through the lens of more inclusive international cooperation, I propose today launching a Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative for Infectious Disease Control and Public Health, whereby North Korea participates as a member along with China, Japan, Mongolia and the Republic of Korea. A cooperative architecture that guarantees collective protection of life and safety will lay the groundwork for North Korea to have its security guaranteed by engaging with the international community.특히 올해는 한국전쟁이 발발한 지 70년이 되는 해입니다. 한반도에 남아있는 비극적 상황을 끝낼 때가 되었습니다. 이제 한반도에서 전쟁은 완전히, 그리고 영구적으로 종식되어야 합니다. 한반도의 평화는 동북아시아의 평화를 보장하고, 나아가 세계질서의 변화에 긍정적으로 작용할 것입니다. 그 시작은 평화에 대한 서로의 의지를 확인할 수 있는 한반도 ‘종전선언’이라고 믿습니다. ‘종전선언’을 통해 화해와 번영의 시대로 전진할 수 있도록 유엔과 국제사회도 힘을 모아주길 바랍니다. ‘종전선언’이야말로 한반도에서 비핵화와 함께, ‘항구적 평화체제’의 길을 여는 문이 될 것입니다.In particular, this year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Time has come to remove the tragedy lingering on the Korean Peninsula. The War must end, completely and for good. Peace on the Korean Peninsula will guarantee peace in Northeast Asia as a whole and, going one step further, bring positive changes to the world order as well. I believe it begins with declaring an end to the War, an act that can affirm mutual commitments to peace. I hope that the UN and the international community provide support so that we can advance into an era of reconciliation and prosperity through the end-of-war declaration. The end-of-war declaration will, indeed, open the door to complete denuclearization and permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.한국은 K-방역뿐 아니라, 평화를 제도화하고, 그 소중한 경험을 국제사회와 나누고 싶습니다. 다자적 안보와 세계평화를 향한 유엔의 노력에 앞장서 기여하는 길이 될 것입니다.It is not only Korea's response to COVID-19 but also the invaluable lessons Korea will be gaining from institutionalizing peace that Korea wishes to share with the rest of the world. This way, we will be able to buttress UN's efforts at the forefront to fulfill its purpose to maintain international peace through collective measures.의장님, 사무총장님과 각국 대표단 여러분,Mr. President, Mr. Secretary-General and Distinguished Delegates,우리는 코로나로 인해 세계가 얼마나 긴밀히 연계되어 있는지 확인했고, 결국 인류는 ‘연대와 협력의 시대’로 갈 것입니다. 우리는 미래를 준비하면서 동시에 우리가 사는 오늘 또한 변화시켜야 합니다. 한 사람 한 사람의 작은 행동은 쌓이고 모여 우리의 오늘을 자유롭게 할 것입니다.COVID-19 has showed us how closely interconnected the world is, and humanity will, in the end, head into an era of solidarity and cooperation. We have to prepare for the future, and at the same time, change the world we live in today. If people start with small things, each and every one's actions will unite and culminate in the "freedom for all" today.나는 유엔이 오늘 이 순간부터 새로운 시대, ‘포용적 국제협력’의 중심이 되어주길 바랍니다.I would like to ask the UN, from this moment onward, to be the center of inclusive international cooperation in the new era.감사합니다.Thank you.