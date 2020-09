Photo : KBS News

The amount of wealth transferred to minors under the age of 19 doubled from 2014 to reach nearly one-point-three trillion won in 2018.This is according to data the National Tax Service submitted on Wednesday to ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja, who is a member of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee.According to the data, a total of nine-thousand-708 transfers of wealth to minors took place in 2018, worth roughly one-point-26 trillion won. This is an increase of 113 percent from 2014.The amount of wealth transferred to children aged six or under surged 167 percent from 2014 to 305-point-nine billion won in 2018. In particular, the number of transfers to infants less than a year old stood at 207 in 2018, with each transfer amounting to almost 160 million won on average.