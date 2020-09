Photo : YONHAP News

Members of Sarang Jeil Church, the center of a major COVID-19 cluster, have been indicted for holding offline religious service despite the government's ban on mass gatherings of people.The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday that it indicted without pretrial detention 14 church members on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention law.The members of the church in Seoul's Seongbuk district are accused of proceeding with offline services four times between March 29 and April 19 of this year.Former Gyeonggi Provincial Governor Kim Moon-soo was also indicted for attending three of the services.The prosecution indicted without detention a separate group of 18 people for violating self-quarantine and an additional 12 for operating businesses subject to temporary shutdowns since May 29.