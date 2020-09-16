Seoul City to Operate COVID-19 Testing Sites, Enhance Quarantine during Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to operate COVID-19 testing sites in each district during the Chuseok holiday and enhance quarantine on public transportation in a bid to prevent the virus' further spread.Officials said on Wednesday that seven hospitals specializing in infectious diseases and eight treatment facilities in the city will operate normally during the five-day holiday starting on September 30.More than one-thousand-500 medical facilities and three-thousand-900 pharmacies will remain open during the holiday to assist patients requiring emergency care.Quarantine at major train stations and bus terminals will be heightened amid an influx of people traveling to and from their hometowns, while subway and bus operations in the city will be extended until 2:00 a.m. on October 1 and 2.The city government will also expand the supply of commodities in seasonal demand, such as apples and pears, and monitor the prices of 15 agricultural, livestock and fisheries products.