Gov't to Begin COVID-19 Relief Payments This Week ahead of Chuseok Holiday

The South Korean government will begin to make COVID-19 relief payments on Thursday, after the National Assembly approved the government's fourth extra budget to finance the program.Payments totaling six-point-three trillion won, aimed at assisting small business owners, securing job stability and supporting families with children will be made before the Chuseok holiday which begins on September 30.Some ten-point-23 million people are eligible for the aid and will need to apply online to receive it after the government provides the relevant information via text message.Small businesses that have struggled amid reduced sales will be eligible for up to two million won, and some 500-thousand special contract workers and freelancers will be eligible for job stability relief of 500-thousand won.Families with children aged up to elementary school will be paid 200-thousand won per child. Those with middle school-age children will receive 150-thousand won per child in early October.