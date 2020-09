Photo : YONHAP News

The remains of 117 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War will be repatriated next week.The South Korean Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that a repatriation ceremony will be held at Incheon International Airport at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.In 2014, Seoul pledged to repatriate the remains of fallen Chinese soldiers in a symbolic gesture of friendship, and 599 sets have since been sent home, including ten last year.Out of 117 sets of remains to be repatriated, 103 were excavated from Arrowhead Hill inside the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), one of the fiercest battlefields during the three-year war.During the war, China fought alongside North Korea against the U.S.-backed Allied forces. According to the South Korean government data, nearly one million Chinese soldiers are believed to either have died, have been wounded or remain missing.