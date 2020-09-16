Gov't: Resurgence under Control, Moving to Level 1 Will Take Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government believes that while the COVID-19 resurgence is mostly under control, easing social distancing to Level One won't be easy.In a regular briefing, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said potential carriers can be anywhere considering the infection channels that are currently emerging. The number of cases jumped back up to over 100 on Wednesday after three days in the double digits.But he said the rebound is for the most part under control though considerable time and effort are necessary before conditions stabilize and distancing rules can move to Level One.Kim said the current situation will be reflected in special quarantine measures being drafted for the Chuseok holiday to prevent more clusters.He asked for the public's understanding and cooperation for the measures to be announced in the coming days. The vice minister also warned against fake news, quarantine violators and discrimination against regions where patients are reported, saying that COVID-19 knows no borders, gender, nationality or religion.