'Moon, Suga Coordinating First Dialogue via Telephone on Thursday'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is trying to coordinate his first telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a Japanese news outlet reports.The Fuji News Network (FNN) said Wednesday that the two sides are coordinating to hold the phone meeting on Thursday morning.If it happens, it will be a formal exchange of views between the leaders of South Korea and Japan for the first time in nine months since Moon and Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, held summit talks in China last December.The report said during the telephone meeting, Suga is expected to seek Seoul's cooperation in resolving the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea.Citing a Tokyo official, Fuji News Network also said in-depth discussions will not take place this time regarding the issue of wartime forced labor or Japan's trade restrictions on South Korea.Earlier, President Moon hinted at improving bilateral relations in his letter to Suga congratulating his inauguration. In response, the Japanese leader expressed hope for "forward-looking" relations and called South Korea an important neighbor.