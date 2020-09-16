Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Rep. Park Duk-hyum Leaves PPP amid Corruption Allegations

Write: 2020-09-23 16:48:06Update: 2020-09-23 17:19:20

Rep. Park Duk-hyum Leaves PPP amid Corruption Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Duk-hyum announced that he is leaving the party amid corruption allegations surrounding him and his family. 

The conservative lawmaker on Wednesday revealed his decision at a news conference, saying he should no longer be a burden on the party. 

Park has been accused of winning contracts for his family's company from agencies subject to audit by the parliamentary land committee, of which he was a member. 

A civic group has filed a complaint with the prosecution against Park, saying the company, majority-owned by the three-term lawmaker and his family, won construction and other orders totaling some 100 billion won over the past five years from a number of public agencies. 

Most of the agencies were affiliated with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Park claims there was no conflict of interest since all of the orders were won through competitive open bids.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >