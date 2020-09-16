Seoul's Top Office Stresses Patient Preparations to Declare Official End to Korean War

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean presidential office says it will patiently prepare to realize President Moon Jae-in's fresh call to formally declare an end to the Korean War.A key Cheong Wa Dae official relayed the position in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday when asked about the feasibility of the president's proposal made during his UN speech on Tuesday.Noting the fact that speeches by a political leader are expressions of will and conviction, the Seoul official explained that Moon's call proposed all parties concerned to enter a path of permanent peace through a declaration that affirms the will for peace.The official said Seoul's basic stance is to change the 1953 cease-fire agreement that halted fighting during the Korean War into a genuine peace treaty, adding that this was already agreed upon during summits between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and the North.Moon reiterated his call for the declaration in a pre-recorded video message played during the first-ever virtual UN General Assembly on Tuesday, saying it would pave the way for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.