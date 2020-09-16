Seoul's Top Office Stresses Patient Preparations to Declare Official End to Korean War

The South Korean presidential office says it will patiently prepare to realize President Moon Jae-in's fresh call to formally declare an end to the Korean War.
A key Cheong Wa Dae official relayed the position in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday when asked about the feasibility of the president's proposal made during his UN speech on Tuesday.
Noting the fact that speeches by a political leader are expressions of will and conviction, the Seoul official explained that Moon's call proposed all parties concerned to enter a path of permanent peace through a declaration that affirms the will for peace.
The official said Seoul's basic stance is to change the 1953 cease-fire agreement that halted fighting during the Korean War into a genuine peace treaty, adding that this was already agreed upon during summits between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and the North.
Moon reiterated his call for the declaration in a pre-recorded video message played during the first-ever virtual UN General Assembly on Tuesday, saying it would pave the way for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.