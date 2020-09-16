Alleged Founder of 'Digital Prison' Arrested in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean suspected of founding a so-called “digital prison” for alleged offenders of serious crimes has been arrested overseas.The National Police Agency said on Wednesday that the man in his 30s was arrested in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday through cooperation with Interpol.Police presume the man opened the digital prison website in March, which displays detailed information of individuals who allegedly committed digital sexual crimes, murder, and child abuse, as a way of punishing them and had managed it until recently.He will face an investigation upon repatriation from Vietnam to find out what motivated him to commit the alleged offenses.The website has been hailed by those who are critical of an apparent leniency of South Korean judges toward grave criminal offenders. But the website has also come under criticism for revealing unauthorized and unverified private information, possibly including personal details of wrongfully-accused individuals.Criticism against the website spiked after a college student committed suicide after being included on a list of offenders on the site, while a college professor was posted there for charges he reportedly did not commit.The website is still up and running after another person took over from the alleged founder and promised to post information of cases that have “indisputable” evidence.