Photo : YONHAP News

The government has declared 24 more regions hit hard by recent typhoons as special disaster areas.The additional regions designated by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Wednesday are five cities and counties in Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces and 19 smaller administrative areas in Busan as well as Gangwon, Gyeongsang and Jeju provinces.Among them are Gangneung City in Gangwon and Gyeongju and Pohang cities in North Gyeongsang.The latest designation brings the number of special disaster areas affected by typhoons Maysak and Haishen to 29.Earlier this month, five areas in Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces, including Samcheok and Ulleung, were declared as special disaster areas eligible for financial support from state coffers for restoration efforts.