Pompeo Likely to Visit S. Korea in Early October

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will likely visit South Korea early next month.A government source in Seoul said on Wednesday that Pompeo will probably come to South Korea on October 7 for a two-day visit. Another source said Pompeo will also travel to Japan to meet with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.Talks are reportedly underway between Seoul and Washington to coordinate Pompeo's trip, including the size of his entourage and schedule in South Korea.Pompeo is expected to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha and meet with President Moon Jae-in.A source, however, said Pompeo is unlikely to meet with North Korean officials during the trip, adding his visit appears to be aimed at seeking support from South Korea amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China.It will be his first trip to South Korea since October 2018.