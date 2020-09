Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has stressed close coordination and united efforts between Seoul and Washington on North Korea issues following President Moon Jae-in's call for declaring an end to the Korean War.A spokesperson of the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that the U.S. is committed to closely coordinating with South Korea in dealing with North Korea.Asked about the possibility of the declaration and possible preconditions, the U.S. official stressed close coordination with Seoul on a unified response without giving a specific assessment on Moon's calls.In his address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Moon requested U.N. support in officially ending the Korean War, saying it would pave the way for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.