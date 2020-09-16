Menu Content

BTS' UN Speech: Life Goes On, Let's Live On

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean K-pop band BTS on Wednesday delivered a message of hope for youth around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. 

In a pre-recorded address presented during the high-level meeting of the U.N. Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security, BTS offered their support and solidarity for young people around the world facing the global health crisis. 
 
Group leader RM said "stars shine brightest when the night is darkest and the night is always darkest before the first light of dawn." He urged the global youth to love themselves, "re-imagine" the world and dream again. 

In the special message, the members also shared how they felt depressed and helpless earlier during the pandemic. 

All the members then encouraged the youth, saying "life goes on. Let's live on."

It was the second time the group spoke at the U.N. General Assembly. They gave an address ​at the launch ceremony of UNICEF's Generation Unlimited in 2018.
