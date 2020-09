Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases have topped 100 for two consecutive days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 125 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to 12 a.m. Thursday, raising the accumulated total to 23-thousand-341.Of the new cases, 110 were community infections while 15 were imported.The country's new daily infections had been in triple digits for 37 days from mid-August, but fell to below 100 from Sunday to Tuesday.