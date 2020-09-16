Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Vice Minister Warns of Possible Increase in Market Volatility

Write: 2020-09-24 10:01:18Update: 2020-09-24 10:46:45

Vice Minister Warns of Possible Increase in Market Volatility

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom warned on Thursday that growing volatility in global financial markets is likely to increase instability in the domestic stock market. 

Kim made the remarks during an economy meeting with senior officials from financial regulators and the Bank of Korea.

The vice minister said global stock markets, which have enjoyed sharp growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered losses recently due to uncertainties about the economic recovery. 

Kim said the growing volatility in the global market may spread to the domestic market, calling for special attention.  

Noting a recent jump of the Korean currency against the U.S. dollar, Kim said the government will continue efforts to stabilize foreign exchange and financial markets.

Kim said the won's rise may be in line with the Chinese currency's strength against the U.S. dollar as the Chinese economy shows signs of a strong rebound.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >