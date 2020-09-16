Vice Minister Warns of Possible Increase in Market Volatility

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom warned on Thursday that growing volatility in global financial markets is likely to increase instability in the domestic stock market.Kim made the remarks during an economy meeting with senior officials from financial regulators and the Bank of Korea.The vice minister said global stock markets, which have enjoyed sharp growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered losses recently due to uncertainties about the economic recovery.Kim said the growing volatility in the global market may spread to the domestic market, calling for special attention.Noting a recent jump of the Korean currency against the U.S. dollar, Kim said the government will continue efforts to stabilize foreign exchange and financial markets.Kim said the won's rise may be in line with the Chinese currency's strength against the U.S. dollar as the Chinese economy shows signs of a strong rebound.