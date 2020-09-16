N. Korea's Imports from China Plunge 70% in August

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's imports from China tumbled over 70 percent last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data by China's General Administration of Customs on Wednesday, the North imported 19-point-three million U.S. dollars worth of Chinese products in August, down 70-point-seven percent from a month earlier.North Korea closed its borders in late January when the coronavirus began to spread in China and has enforced strict quarantine measures on incoming cargo to prevent the spread inside its borders.According to Chinese authorities, the North's imports from China plunged to a record low in March before rebounding. However, the figure sank 24-point-eight percent on-month in July and extended to a fall of over 70 percent in August.North Korea's exports to China slipped by 17-point-six percent on-month in August to six-point-six million dollars.